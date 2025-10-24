‘Did RSS-Jana Sangh not topple Karpoori Thakur govt?’ Congress asks Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the NDA’s Bihar election campaign from the native village of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, the Congress on Thursday reminded him of a chapter from history, accusing the RSS and its then political arm, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, of betraying Thakur and toppling his government in 1979.

“Modi ji should remember that it was the RSS and the Jana Sangh — the ideological ancestors of today’s BJP — who pulled down Karpoori Thakur’s government because he had implemented a new reservation policy for the backward classes,” Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a video the Congress posted on X.

Known as 'jananayak' (people’s hero), Thakur was a socialist leader who rose from a humble nai (barber) family to become Bihar’s 11th chief minister on 24 June 1977.

His political life was marked by simplicity and an unflinching commitment to social justice. Thakur’s landmark 'Karpoori Thakur Formula', introduced in 1978, provided 26 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) based on the 1970 Mungeri Lal Commission report — 12 per cent for the “most backward”, 14 per cent for backward castes, 3 per cent for women, and 3 per cent for economically weaker sections among the upper castes.