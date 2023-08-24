Dilip Walse Patil's gibe at Sharad Pawar amounts to hitting your godfather below the belt

At least politicians in Maharashtra should know that the state has voted, for decades, only for mainstream parties.

From Independence to the mid-1990s, it was always the Indian National Congress that was ahead of all others. Even during the 1970s’s experiment with coalition parties in the aftermath of the Emergency, it was the Congress that, though short of a majority, pipped the combined opposition to the post.

This was as true of the Shiv Sena until 1995 as it was of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Only their combined alliance brought them more than the two or three Assembly seats they were winning until then. Growing saffronisation mainstreamed both the parties, eventually bringing them to power. But Sharad Pawar and his supporters always knew that as Congress offshoots, they stood no chance in Maharashtra.

This was obvious in 1978, when Pawar first split the Congress on a mandate that was not his own, but belonged to the faction within the Congress that was opposed to Indira Gandhi. Mrs Gandhi's faction was, however, still a few seats ahead of her rivals; even so, she had to join forces with the other Congress (O) to form the government.

But when Pawar set out to contest the next election on his own, without the backing of either of the Congresses, O or R, all he got was around 57 seats in the Assembly.