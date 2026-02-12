Dipankar attacks Centre over labour codes as Bharat Bandh sees mixed response

CPI(ML)-Liberation general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of undermining workers’ rights and farmers’ interests through labour reforms, welfare changes and trade policy, as trade unions and farmers’ organisations staged a nationwide strike.

Speaking on the sidelines of a demonstration organised by his party in Patna, Bhattacharya criticised the introduction of new labour codes, the replacement of MGNREGA with the VB-GRAMG scheme, and the proposed trade deal with the United States.

"The Opposition is rightly calling the proposed trade deal with the US a trap deal. It will jeopardise the interests of the country's farmers. So far, our farmers have been fighting Ambani and Adani, but now they will also be pitted against America," Bhattacharya alleged. "Never before have the interests of our farmers been compromised while striking a trade deal with another country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in effect, given up on his earlier slogans of 'Make in India' and 'Viksit Bharat'."