Does PM Modi believe anyone opposing him is urban Naxal, Congress asks

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flagging the alleged influence of “urban Naxals”, citing a parliamentary reply from the Union government stating that the Union home ministry does not use the term. The Opposition party also questioned whether the prime minister believes anyone opposed to him is to be labelled as such.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters after 45-year-old Nitin Nabin was declared the party’s new national president, Modi said, “Another major challenge is that of urban Naxals who are expanding their influence globally.” Responding to the remarks, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh noted that Modi had again spoken of a threat from what he described as “urban Naxals”.

“On March 11 2020, the Minister of State of Home answered a question in the Rajya Sabha saying that the Union Home Ministry does not use the phrase ‘urban Naxals’. On April 29 2024, the PM himself accused those calling for a caste census and those expressing concern on economic inequalities as suffering from an ‘urban Naxal’ mindset,” Ramesh wrote on X. “Will the prime minister clarify or does he believe that anyone opposed to him is an urban Naxal?” he asked.

Critics have long noted that despite frequent references to 'urban Naxals' in BJP speeches and campaign material, there is rarely any operational definition, list, or criteria offered for who qualifies.