Trump again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire, calls for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for resolving tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year, asserting that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars”.

Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner on Saturday, 20 September, Trump reiterated that since 10 May, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire, he has repeatedly claimed to have mediated the resolution, emphasising that trade incentives played a key role. “Think of India and Pakistan…And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade,” Trump said, adding that he holds “great respect” for both leaders.

Trump further listed other conflicts he claimed to have helped resolve, including those involving Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda, and the Congo, asserting that “60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade.”