Trump again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire, calls for Nobel Peace Prize
US president says he ended “seven wars,” calling Russia-Ukraine the “easiest” due to ties with Putin, though disappointed in him
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for resolving tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year, asserting that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars”.
Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner on Saturday, 20 September, Trump reiterated that since 10 May, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire, he has repeatedly claimed to have mediated the resolution, emphasising that trade incentives played a key role. “Think of India and Pakistan…And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade,” Trump said, adding that he holds “great respect” for both leaders.
Trump further listed other conflicts he claimed to have helped resolve, including those involving Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda, and the Congo, asserting that “60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade.”
India, however, has consistently denied any third-party intervention. Officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, have maintained that the May ceasefire during Operation Sindoor was the result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, without any outside mediation. Operation Sindoor, launched on 7 May, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
Trump also remarked on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying he was advised he could receive a Nobel Prize if he managed to stop it. He claimed he had already ended “seven wars” and called the Russia-Ukraine issue “the easiest one” due to his relationship with President Vladimir Putin, though he expressed disappointment in the Russian leader.
Trump’s repeated claims about his role in international peace efforts have drawn skepticism, particularly as India maintains that its ceasefire with Pakistan was independently negotiated.
With PTI inputs