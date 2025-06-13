Trump repeats his India-Pak claims for ‘nth time’, PM Modi silent: Congress

Trump said he asked the countries how long has this rivalry been going on and they said 2,000 years, to which he replied, smiling, oh, that's a problem. The US president repeated his claim that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan with phone calls and trade .

"I stopped a war between India and Pakistan, and I stopped it with trade. I don't think I've ever seen a story written about it, but it was pretty, pretty cool. They were getting ready," he said.

He said it was "Pakistan's turn to hit, and eventually they're going to go nuclear. And I stopped it. I called each, I respect each leader greatly. I know them, and I spoke to them, and I talked about trade."

Trump said he told the leaders of India and Pakistan that they are not "trading with the US if you're going to go to war, if you're going to start throwing nuclear weapons around".

"And I said it to both of them, and they were both unbelievable. Actually, they understood it exactly. They stopped. I stopped that war with phone calls and trade. "And India is here right now, negotiating a trade deal, and Pakistan is coming, I think, next week. And I'm very proud of that," Trump said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of 7 May. Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on 8, 9, and 10 May. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on 10 May.

Trump has repeatedly been claiming that the US has stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

The Congress on Thursday claimed India has suffered three "huge diplomatic setbacks" from the US which is constantly hyphenating India and Pakistan and that the Modi government's foreign policy has "failed" as it is driven by domestic political considerations.

Congress general secretary Ramesh had said the US' recent statements were both a "challenge and a warning" and required serious thinking "when the PM is only interested in playing divisive politics". He had also said Prime Minister Modi should leave aside his "stubbornness" to call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament.

Ramesh had said US army general Michael Kurilla calling Pakistan a "phenomenal partner" in the counterterrorism world, Pakistan's chief of army staff general Asim Munir's reported visit to Washington DC for the US Army Day celebrations later this week and the recent remarks by a Trump administration spokesperson were "three huge setbacks" to India.