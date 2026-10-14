Don't obstruct protesting students, they are India's voice: Rahul to PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to obstruct protesting students, describing them as the voice of the country, after meeting students who were injured during recent demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the students, including members of the Congress's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

Rahul assured them that action would be pursued against those responsible for alleged misconduct during the protests, from the prime minister to police constables.

During the interaction, some students recounted what they described as inhuman treatment by police personnel during detention. They alleged that officers beat them, including on their private parts, and verbally abused them in an attempt to “teach us a lesson” for participating in the demonstrations.

Several protesters were detained and taken to centres far from the city during recent agitations by student organisations and opposition parties against Kumar and the SIR process.

Describing the students as the Congress's “shers” and “shernis” (lions and lionesses), Rahul urged them not to be afraid.

Introducing an injured woman as “our sherni”, he said, “She was beaten up, but was not afraid. There was no hatred in her heart.”