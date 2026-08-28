Don’t provoke me: Mamata 'warns' Suvendu over Lakshmir Bhandar

Ritabrata’s faction, widely been seen as a 'token opposition' to the BJP, used the rival platform to raise questions that could prove politically awkward for the party establishment. Ritabrata called for the restoration of student union elections, which have remained suspended in colleges for a prolonged period, and questioned the presence of BJP representatives on college governing bodies. “Why are BJP representatives included in college governing bodies?” he asked.

Mamata’s rally began amid considerable confusion. She arrived at the Cathedral Road venue shortly after 1.00 pm, when crowds surged towards the stage and guardrails were pushed aside. Several vehicles entered the rally area and an ambulance became caught in the congestion.

Rather than allow the meeting to continue while the road remained blocked, Mamata ordered that the vehicles be allowed through. She personally stood by as traffic was cleared and instructed party workers to cooperate with the police.

At the same time, she questioned why vehicles had been allowed into the rally zone in the first place and accused the authorities of making it difficult for her faction to hold its programme. “Those who are closing all the roads to make way for their masters, can go to Nabanna and salute them there,” she said, attacking the police. “The police I see are very different from what I knew before. They are doing anything and everything they are feeling like by the orders of their political bosses,” she said.

One of the sharpest sections of Banerjee’s speech focused on the recent police action at the TMC office on Camac Street. “Why did you go to Camac Street with gas cutters? Why did you arrest our people from our Camac Street office?” she asked.

She contrasted the action with what she described as widespread BJP posters and banners across Kolkata. “There are lakhs of illegal posters and banners of BJP all over the city and even in front of my house. Can you remove them?” she asked.

Banerjee also said her party would pursue legal action against police officers. “We will lodge cases against the police for their atrocities. BJP do not have people with them and hence [they are] using the police for atrocities,” she said.

Presenting herself as a product of student politics, Banerjee reminded the gathering: “I started my career as a student leader.” She accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear in universities and colleges and claimed that students were facing atrocities across the country.

On alleged political cases against TMC supporters, she said she and party MP Kalyan Banerjee would fight those facing what she described as false cases. “If needed, I will go to the international court,” she said.