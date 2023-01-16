Double engine has crushed aspiration of poor, 115 suicides per day: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked the BJP and the Prime Minister and alleged that 115 people are taking their lives per day.



Kharge said in a tweet, "In #GujaratModel of BJP, 9 daily wagers die by suicide every day in Gujarat, 115 daily wagers commit suicide every day in India. Your 'Double Engine' has crushed the aspirations of the poor under its deadly wheels !"



Kharge had earlier attacked the government and said, "No Prime Minister, no home minister has lied, they are lying, sometimes they say they will give 2 crore jobs some time 15 lakh rupees to each one account, but all false."



"The Congress party made so many governments but the MLAs were lured and the BJP formed their own government, while they talk about protecting democracy."