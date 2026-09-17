DUSU polls: Jantar Mantar casts shadow as hostel crisis dominates campus

Sanjay Kumar is from Vaishali in Bihar. A second-year LLB student at the faculty of law in Delhi University's north campus, he says hostels are a major concern. “Barely 1-2 per cent of students studying at the faculty of law manage to get hostel accommodation. Most students live in rented rooms, and there are safety concerns too,” he says.

Sanjay himself pays Rs 10,000 a month for a rented room, which he shares with a roommate to reduce the financial burden. “My father is a vegetable seller and he is the one who sends money for my education,” he says. Despite trying to cut costs, his monthly expenses come to around Rs 15,000. “A hostel facility on the university campus would have given students a lot of relief,” he says.

On the afternoon of Thursday, 17 September, north campus bore the unmistakable air of election season. Large numbers of students were present at the arts faculty, Daulat Ram College, Miranda House and the faculty of law, even as student organisations continued their round of events, including pool parties and lunches following late-night DJ parties.

The posters and banners had disappeared from the campus walls, and the ‘Wall of Democracy’ was covered with scraps of paper. Yet stickers and pamphlets scattered across the roads offered evidence that DUSU elections were under way.

Following the collapse of a PG building in Satya Niketan, the hostel question is now on almost every student's mind. Even those unwilling to speak on camera acknowledge that housing is an issue.