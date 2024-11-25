DUSU polls: After 7, years NSUI bags president's post, ABVP takes VP

Meanwhile, the ABVP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh was elected vice-president, and Mitravinda Karanwal took the secretary's post, ensuring a strong foothold for the BJP-aligned student organisation.

The results come nearly two months after polling day, following a stay order issued by Delhi High Court on the counting owing to election-related disputes. Counting of votes began early at Delhi University’s North Campus amidst tight security, with Delhi Police implementing three-layer barricading to maintain order.

The high-stakes elections witnessed intense campaigning, with both NSUI and ABVP deploying their full machinery to mobilise student support. The prolonged delay heightened tensions, making this year’s DUSU polls one of the most fiercely contested in recent history.

To prevent any post-result disturbances, strict regulations were enforced on campus, including a ban on celebratory gatherings. Political analysts see the results as a microcosm of larger national political trends, as both the Congress and BJP aim to capture the youth vote ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.