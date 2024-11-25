DUSU polls: After 7, years NSUI bags president's post, ABVP takes VP
Results come nearly two months after polling thanks to Delhi HC stay order on counting owing to election-related disputes
The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have bagged two seats each in the much-anticipated Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, reshaping the political landscape of the campus.
The NSUI’s Raunak Khatri clinched the president’s post, a significant win for the Congress’ student wing, while Lokesh Choudhary of NSUI secured the joint secretary position. This victory assumes significance as the NSUI has won the president's post after a gap of seven years.
"We were hopeful of 4-0 in the DUSU elections, but the NSUI winning the posts of president and joint secretary... especially I would like raise a point — the DUSU results were supposed to come before Haryana polls, but the university conspired to delay the results, which is why they were so late. I congratulate office bearers of the students' union and also thank DU students," NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary said.
Meanwhile, the ABVP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh was elected vice-president, and Mitravinda Karanwal took the secretary's post, ensuring a strong foothold for the BJP-aligned student organisation.
The results come nearly two months after polling day, following a stay order issued by Delhi High Court on the counting owing to election-related disputes. Counting of votes began early at Delhi University’s North Campus amidst tight security, with Delhi Police implementing three-layer barricading to maintain order.
The high-stakes elections witnessed intense campaigning, with both NSUI and ABVP deploying their full machinery to mobilise student support. The prolonged delay heightened tensions, making this year’s DUSU polls one of the most fiercely contested in recent history.
To prevent any post-result disturbances, strict regulations were enforced on campus, including a ban on celebratory gatherings. Political analysts see the results as a microcosm of larger national political trends, as both the Congress and BJP aim to capture the youth vote ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.
