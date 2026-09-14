DUSU polls: NSUI promises rent control, campus reforms as ex-DUTA chief joins Cong

With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections set to be held on 18 September, the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has promised a rent control law for paying guests and students, along with a slew of measures on affordable education, campus safety and student welfare.

The promise comes against the backdrop of the Satya Niketan building collapse earlier this month, which claimed the lives of at least seven students and has once again raised questions over the safety and regulation of student accommodation in Delhi.

Releasing its manifesto for the university polls, the NSUI said its vision was centred on “better education, affordable living, safer campuses, equal opportunities and brighter careers”.

A key promise is a proposed Rent Control Act for student accommodation, which the NSUI said would provide for regular inspections, accountability of landlords and a cap on PG rents. It also proposed a ‘DU Common Portal’ for grievance redressal, along with a system for verified PGs, licences and ratings.