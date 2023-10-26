EC issues notice to Assam CM for 'Akbar' remark in Chhattisgarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show-cause notice to Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks targeting Chhattisgarh's lone Muslim minister Mohammad Akbar during an assembly poll campaign in the state last week.

Issuing the notice on Thursday 26 October, the commission has asked Sarma to respond by 5.00 pm on 30 October.

Delivering an election campaign speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on 18 October, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar, saying "the land of Mata Kaushalya would be defiled" if Akbar wasn't sent off. "If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will be defiled," he said.

Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram and principal queen of king Dasharatha in the Ramayana, is believed by many to have hailed from what is modern day Chhattisgarh.