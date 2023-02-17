EC recognises Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena, allocates 'bow and arrow' poll symbol

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena as the real one. It has allocated the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the party.

Last month, the factions led by Shinde and rival Uddhav Thackeray had filed their written statements in support of their claims over the party's name and symbol to the poll body. The two factions had been fighting over the party's identity since June.

Shinde welcomed the decision by saying: "We will take forward the thoughts of Balasaheb and will serve the people of the state. This is victory of Balasaheb's thoughts."

"Now the EC order has established that which is the real Shiv Sena. Now there should be no doubt in anyone's mind," said Minister Uday Samant, part of the Shinde faction.

On the other hand, NCP MP Supriya Sule said: "We are shocked about the decision by an autonomous body like the Election Commission. It was well known that Balasaheb Thackeray appointed Uddhav Thackeray as his heir."

"We will go to the people's court now. We will fight the legal battle as well. We will raise the real Shiv Sena from the ground yet again," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.