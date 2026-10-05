ECI barricaded as civil society reps seek to serve ‘impeachment’ notice on CEC

Delegation of former bureaucrats and civil society activists stopped by police from entering Election Commission of India to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar and serve ‘people’s notice of impeachment’. The group, which questioned why citizens could not enter a publicly funded institution to meet a public servant, shifted its planned 4.00 pm visit to a 5.00 pm press conference. Its six-charge notice accuses Kumar of undermining the ECI’s collective functioning, unauthorisedly altering Form 6, centralising electoral-roll administration, causing mass disenfranchisement through SIR, compromising impartiality and breaching statutory duties.

A delegation of citizens, including former Delhi lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung, former Union home secretary G.K. Pillai and political activist Yogendra Yadav, was stopped from entering the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, 5 October, preventing them from meeting chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and serving him a 'Notice of Impeachment'.

The delegation had sought an appointment with Kumar at 4.00 pm to hand over what it described as a 'people’s notice of impeachment'. But, according to Yadav, Delhi Police barricaded all routes leading to the ECI, forcing the delegation to shift its planned proceedings to the Press Club, where it was scheduled to address a press conference at 5.00 pm.

"I clearly failed to convince Delhi Police to take it easy. ECI is fortress. All routes to ECI are barricaded. So our delegation will now address a press conference at the Press Club at 5 pm," Yadav said in a post on X.

The document prepared by the group, titled 'Chargesheet and Notice of Impeachment', accuses Kumar of six instances of alleged "proved misbehaviour" and calls for his removal under Article 324(5) of the Constitution. The allegations are made by the signatories and do not constitute a finding by a court or any statutory authority.

The first charge accuses Kumar of "subversion of the collective functioning of the Election Commission". The signatories allege that he repeatedly exercised powers vested in the Commission without placing matters before the full three-member body. They cite the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that it was undertaken without adequate discussion, consultation, rule-making or recorded proceedings.

The document also refers to alleged objections by the other two election commissioners to decisions taken without their knowledge and to meetings held without agendas and minutes. The signatories say the functioning of the Commission as a collective body is a statutory and constitutional requirement.