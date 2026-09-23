ECI ‘press note’ silent on role of DG (IT) flagged by election commissioners

Serious concerns were raised about the working of the IT division in the Election Commission by the two election commissioners, reported the Indian Express

The election commissioners wanted an internal audit to be carried out on the functioning of ECINET rolled out in January

The explanatory ‘press note’ issued by ECI on 23 September fails to address or answer any of the concerns raised

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday, 23 September accused chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commission DG (IT) Seema Khanna of centralising control over electoral-roll software and using it to manipulate voter lists in West Bengal, following an Indian Express report detailing repeated objections raised by two election commissioners.

‘Khanna crossed all Seema... ECI’s DG of IT was a law unto herself. Aided by Gyanesh Kumar, she used the software to centrally add, delete and manipulate voter names and lists, bypassing on-ground officials who had ERONet logins in Bengal. On 18 February 2026, we visited the CEO, WB in a five-member delegation. We knew exactly how Gyanesh Kumar was using Khanna and backend software to manipulate lists and we called it out. But courts slept and he kept fiddling,’ Moitra posted on X.

TMC founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier publicly alleged that Khanna was associated with the BJP's IT cell. The Indian Express investigation, meanwhile, reported that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly raised concerns about the functioning of ECINET, the platform that integrated the earlier ERONet system in January.

According to the report, the two commissioners objected to decisions taken by the IT division under Khanna without informing them or obtaining the approval of the full Commission. They recorded their concerns in writing and sent memos to Sanjay Kumar, a senior IAS officer and deputy election commissioner who was overseeing the IT division. Kumar subsequently followed up with official notes to Khanna, but the concerns did not result in any change, the report said.