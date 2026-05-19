ED arrests self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Rs 70 crore money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with an alleged Rs 70-crore money laundering case after obtaining permission from a special court in Mumbai.

Kharat, who is already lodged in Nashik jail in separate criminal cases, was produced before a Special PMLA Court on a production warrant. The ED sought the court’s approval to formally arrest him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Allowing the agency’s plea, the court observed that investigators needed to trace alleged unaccounted cash transactions and identify beneficiaries linked to the suspected racket.

“The role of Kharat in the commission of the money laundering offences is also described in detail,” the court noted, adding that his arrest appeared necessary after considering the submissions of the special public prosecutor and the investigating officer.

Following the order, the ED completed the required legal formalities and formally arrested Kharat. He is scheduled to be produced before the special court on Wednesday, when the agency is expected to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation.

Probe stems from extortion and assault allegations

The ED registered its money laundering case on 6 April on the basis of a Nashik Police FIR accusing Kharat of extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women.

The self-styled godman is also facing several criminal cases related to alleged rape and sexual exploitation. He was arrested by Nashik Police on 18 March after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over a three-year period.