ED raids 12 places linked to arrested ex-Trinamool MLA Sabyasachi Dutta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a sweeping search operation across 12 locations in Kolkata linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and ex-mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Sabyasachi Dutta, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

The coordinated raids come days after the recovery of 3.5 kgs of gold from a residence and bank locker allegedly connected to Dutta. Investigators also recovered gold purchase documents valued at around Rs 76 crore, raising fresh questions over the source of the funds used for the transactions.

The probe widened further after gold consignments were reportedly recovered from the residence of Tina Bhowmik, a Trinamool Congress leader who was considered a close associate of Dutta during the previous Trinamool-led government.

Officials said the searches are aimed at uncovering whether the seized gold was acquired using money allegedly generated through extortion, corruption or other illegal means — charges that have been levelled against Dutta.