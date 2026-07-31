ED raids 12 places linked to arrested ex-Trinamool MLA Sabyasachi Dutta
Coordinated raids come days after 3.5 kg of gold was recovered from a residence and bank locker allegedly linked to Dutta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a sweeping search operation across 12 locations in Kolkata linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator and ex-mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Sabyasachi Dutta, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.
The coordinated raids come days after the recovery of 3.5 kgs of gold from a residence and bank locker allegedly connected to Dutta. Investigators also recovered gold purchase documents valued at around Rs 76 crore, raising fresh questions over the source of the funds used for the transactions.
The probe widened further after gold consignments were reportedly recovered from the residence of Tina Bhowmik, a Trinamool Congress leader who was considered a close associate of Dutta during the previous Trinamool-led government.
Officials said the searches are aimed at uncovering whether the seized gold was acquired using money allegedly generated through extortion, corruption or other illegal means — charges that have been levelled against Dutta.
The former legislator is also facing allegations of holding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier, state police had frozen five bank accounts belonging to Dutta and his wife, Indrani Dutta, and claimed to have seized around Rs 3.70 crore through bank deposits, fixed deposits and cash.
Dutta was arrested by the state police on June 9 following an extensive overnight interrogation. His arrest came after a written complaint by a Salt Lake-based businessman, who accused him of extortion.
Over the years, Dutta has faced multiple allegations related to corruption, extortion and intimidation. Investigators said further evidence emerged as the probe progressed.
A prominent political figure in North 24-Parganas, Dutta served as a two-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Rajarhat-New Town between 2011 and 2021. Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested from the Bidhannagar constituency, but lost to former state minister and Trinamool leader Sujit Bose.
After the Trinamool Congress returned to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal, Dutta left the BJP and rejoined the ruling party.
In the latest assembly elections, which brought an end to the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state, Dutta contested from the Barasat constituency but was defeated.
The ED’s latest action marks another chapter in a politically charged investigation, with agencies continuing to trace the alleged financial trail behind the assets and transactions under scrutiny.
With IANS inputs