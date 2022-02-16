Education, healthcare, jobs: Demands of first-time voters in UP

Akanksha Singh, a psychologist from Meerut, agrees with Srivastava. She says that the way the migrant labourers and poor people were treated by the police during the lockdowns showed how little the current government cared.

Kanpur resident, Umra (name changed on request), resonates with that sentiment. She sighs that it was unfortunate how many migrant labourers suffered due to the unpreparedness and callousness of the authorities. For her, while healthcare and education are a priority, the bigger evil is communalism that needs to be fought with first. “Whichever party comes to power, they need to implement stricter laws against mob lynching and communal violence. It’ll take time to repair all the damage that has been done, but we need to start somewhere,” says she. There is also the need for a caste census, says Umra, for forming better and more informed policies for the backward castes.