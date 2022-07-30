Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena hopes Smita Thackeray will lend it some weight

Raj Thackeray believed that his ‘Bal Thackeray look’ and identical baritone would lead people to believe he was the original Thackeray. His cousin Uddhav Thackeray’s soft-spoken ways was not quite Sena-like, he thought. But to his surprise, over the years people have demonstrated their preference for Uddhav.

The Eknath Shinde Group also believes it cannot survive without the stamp of the Thackeray name on its legitimacy. They may fight for the bow-and-arrow symbol, but they know better than anyone else that the symbol is not enough without a Thackeray.

They are being constantly reminded of the first split in the Indian National Congress in 1969. Mrs Indira Gandhi, then prime minister, faced severe challenges from the old guard in the party. The Congress’s election symbol was a pair of bullocks with a yoke – nothing could have personified the Congress’s rural moorings better—but the ‘original’ or old Congress retained that symbol. Mrs Gandhi’s faction was given a new symbol – that of a cow with her suckling calf.

Two years later, in 1971, Mrs Gandhi single-handedly swept the Lok Sabha polls, leaving stalwarts like Kamraj, Nijalingappa, YB Chavan, Morarji Desai and others of the old Congress far behind. It was the Gandhi name that worked the magic among the masses.

The story was repeated after the post-Emergency split. This time, though, the cow and calf symbol was frozen and Mrs Gandhi got the completely unrelated symbol of an upheld palm, the panja. But once again she swept the elections. Breakaway Congress stalwarts crawled back to the party. In Maharashtra the only seat that the original Congress could win was that of the first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan who had once nursed the ambition of challenging Mrs Gandhi for the Prime Minister’s job. He labelled his return as “homecoming” twice over because by now he knew that while he could retain his own seat, if he did not have the backing of the Gandhi name, his party would fall by the wayside.