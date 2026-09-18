EC decisions must strengthen democratic values, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president makes the remarks as poll panel considers rival claims over Trinamool Congress name and symbol
Akhilesh Yadav said the Election Commission’s decisions should reinforce the core values of democracy.
The SP president maintained that doing so would enhance the poll panel’s dignity and public standing.
His remarks came amid the EC’s consideration of rival claims over the AITC name and election symbol.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said the Election Commission’s decisions should strengthen the fundamental values of democracy, amid the poll panel’s handling of the dispute over the All India Trinamool Congress name and election symbol.
In a post on X on Thursday, Yadav said the respect and dignity commanded by the Election Commission of India would increase if its actions reinforced the country’s democratic principles.
The SP chief stressed that the poll panel carried a historic responsibility to protect the integrity of India’s electoral system and act impartially while addressing disputes involving political parties.
Yadav also raised questions about the commission’s administrative procedures and sought clarity over documents previously submitted by his party.
“Did you receive the affidavits submitted by us to the Election Commission?” he asked.
His remarks came as the EC considered competing claims from two rival Trinamool Congress factions over the right to use the party’s official name and reserved election symbol.
The dispute has placed the poll panel at the centre of a major political contest, with both factions maintaining that they represent the recognised party. The EC’s eventual ruling could also face a legal challenge before the Supreme Court.
Yadav’s intervention focused on the wider institutional responsibility of the commission, arguing that decisions in politically sensitive matters should protect democratic values and reinforce public confidence in the electoral process.
With PTI inputs