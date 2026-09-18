EC decisions must strengthen democratic values, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said the Election Commission’s decisions should strengthen the fundamental values of democracy, amid the poll panel’s handling of the dispute over the All India Trinamool Congress name and election symbol.

In a post on X on Thursday, Yadav said the respect and dignity commanded by the Election Commission of India would increase if its actions reinforced the country’s democratic principles.

The SP chief stressed that the poll panel carried a historic responsibility to protect the integrity of India’s electoral system and act impartially while addressing disputes involving political parties.

Yadav also raised questions about the commission’s administrative procedures and sought clarity over documents previously submitted by his party.

“Did you receive the affidavits submitted by us to the Election Commission?” he asked.