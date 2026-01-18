ECI rejects Bengal govt’s plea to withdraw action against officials accused of voter list manipulation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the West Bengal government’s plea to withdraw disciplinary action against four electoral officers accused of manipulating voter enrolment in two assembly constituencies.

Last week, the West Bengal government, through the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO), requested that the commission’s earlier orders — suspension and registration of FIRs against the four officers — be withdrawn. The officials include two electoral registration officers (EROs), Debottam Dutta Chowdhury of Baruipur East (South 24-Parganas) and Biplob Sarkar of Moyna (East Midnapore), and two assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), Tathagata Mandal of Baruipur East and Sudipta Das of Moyna.

On Saturday, the ECI directed the CEO’s office that the district magistrates, who also serve as district electoral officers (DEOs), must proceed with the registration of FIRs against the four officers, confirming that the commission’s disciplinary orders remain in force.