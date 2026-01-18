ECI rejects Bengal govt’s plea to withdraw action against officials accused of voter list manipulation
The case dates to August last year, when ECI ordered the state to suspend the four officers and file FIRs for alleged voter list tampering
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the West Bengal government’s plea to withdraw disciplinary action against four electoral officers accused of manipulating voter enrolment in two assembly constituencies.
Last week, the West Bengal government, through the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO), requested that the commission’s earlier orders — suspension and registration of FIRs against the four officers — be withdrawn. The officials include two electoral registration officers (EROs), Debottam Dutta Chowdhury of Baruipur East (South 24-Parganas) and Biplob Sarkar of Moyna (East Midnapore), and two assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), Tathagata Mandal of Baruipur East and Sudipta Das of Moyna.
On Saturday, the ECI directed the CEO’s office that the district magistrates, who also serve as district electoral officers (DEOs), must proceed with the registration of FIRs against the four officers, confirming that the commission’s disciplinary orders remain in force.
The case dates back to August last year when the ECI had instructed West Bengal authorities to suspend the four officers and register FIRs against them for alleged tampering with voters’ lists. While the state government suspended the officers, the FIRs were not filed at that time. A contractual data entry operator linked to the case was also relieved of duty.
Earlier this month, the ECI again directed the district magistrates of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore to register the FIRs. Before action could be taken, the state government sought to withdraw the commission’s disciplinary orders, prompting the latest rejection from the ECI.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the ECI’s directive, calling the poll body the “bonded labour of the BJP,” and asserted that her government would not take action against its employees.
With IANS inputs
