Poll panel removes 17 inactive political parties from Uttarakhand register

The Election Commission has removed 17 unrecognised political parties from the register of recognised political organisations in Uttarakhand as part of an exercise to clean up records of inactive parties, according to sources.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttarakhand, said the parties were deregistered after they neither contested any Lok Sabha or Assembly election since 2019 nor could their registered office addresses be verified during a physical inspection.

Among the parties removed are Bharat Qaumi Dal, Bharat Parivar Party, Bharatiya Samrat Subhash Sena and Peoples Party, all based in Haridwar.