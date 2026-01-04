EC writes to Bengal DGP, seeks action report on observer’s vehicle attack by 6 Jan
Poll body stressed that these measures are vital to ensuring a secure environment for the SIR and other electoral processes
The Election Commission has raised the alarm over grave security lapses during the visit of an electoral roll observer to West Bengal, casting a shadow over the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state. In a strongly worded communication to the Bengal director general of police, the EC has demanded a comprehensive action taken report by 6 January, scrutinising the apparent failures of local law enforcement.
Senior bureaucrat C. Murugan, tasked with overseeing SIR hearings in Magrahat-I, Magrahat-II, and Kulpi blocks of South 24-Parganas on 29 December, found himself navigating sensitive areas with inadequate police protection despite prior intimation to the sub-divisional officers and district superintendent of police. His report, echoed by the special electoral roll observer and the state chief electoral officer, painted a troubling picture of obstruction, mob activity, and even damage to the official vehicle.
According to the EC, the observer’s car was gheraoed by an agitated crowd — primarily women — who blocked his exit and struck the vehicle’s bonnet and windows, leaving the driver’s side door handle nearly ripped off. Police personnel struggled valiantly to form a cordon, yet the incident exposed glaring deficiencies in security arrangements. Earlier attempts by Murugan to conduct the SIR exercise had also been met with resistance, indicating a recurring pattern of disruption.
The EC described these incidents as “serious lapses on the part of the police administration” and directed the DGP to submit a detailed report outlining the steps taken, follow-up measures, and any disciplinary action initiated. Furthermore, the commission issued a stern directive: henceforth, every electoral roll observer must be accompanied by a senior police officer with adequate security to safeguard their official duties.
The poll body emphasised that these measures are not merely procedural but essential to maintaining a secure environment for the SIR process and other electoral exercises. By insisting on strict compliance, the EC seeks to ensure that those entrusted with overseeing the integrity of the electoral rolls can perform their responsibilities without fear or obstruction, upholding the sanctity of the democratic process.
