Delhi excise policy scam case: SC dismisses bail pleas of ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia

In a setback for former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Supreme Court on Monday, 30 October, rejected his regular bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying that tentatively transfer of Rs 338 crore was established in the matter.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti said it has recorded the statements of the probe agencies that the trial in these cases will conclude in six to eight months.

But if the trial proceeds in a "sloppy manner", Sisodia will be at liberty to apply for bail in these cases in three months, the bench said.

"In the analysis, there are certain aspects which we have said are doubtful. But one aspect with regard to the transfer of money Rs 338 crore tentatively is established. We have therefore dismissed the applications for bail.

"We have made one pointed observation that they have said that the trial will conclude in six to eight months. So within three months, if the trial proceeds in a sloppy manner or slowly, he will be entitled to file an application for bail," Justice Khanna said while pronouncing the verdict.