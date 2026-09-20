‘Erecting false facades before 2027 polls’: Chandrashekhar Azad attacks UP govt

Azad Samaj Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over employment opportunities, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-led administration was making fresh job announcements ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Azad made the remarks during a visit to Ayodhya, where he met the family of Ram Lagan Maurya, who died after being injured in a firing incident in Kandaiala village on 25 August. Maurya’s mother, who was also injured in the attack, later died during treatment.

Questioning the timing of the government’s recent appointment-letter distribution and recruitment announcements, Azad said, “Now appointment letters will be distributed, and announcements for new vacancies will be made. There will be talk of providing new facilities.”

He questioned how many appointment letters had actually been issued during the past nine-and-a-half years and alleged that recruitment drives for teachers, panchayat assistants, rozgar sevaks, ASHA and anganwadi workers, as well as PRD and police personnel, had faced problems.