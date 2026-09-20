‘Erecting false facades before 2027 polls’: Chandrashekhar Azad attacks UP govt
Azad claims there is a backlog of around 4.5 lakh to five lakh vacancies and questions why these posts remain vacant for years
Azad Samaj Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over employment opportunities, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-led administration was making fresh job announcements ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Azad made the remarks during a visit to Ayodhya, where he met the family of Ram Lagan Maurya, who died after being injured in a firing incident in Kandaiala village on 25 August. Maurya’s mother, who was also injured in the attack, later died during treatment.
Questioning the timing of the government’s recent appointment-letter distribution and recruitment announcements, Azad said, “Now appointment letters will be distributed, and announcements for new vacancies will be made. There will be talk of providing new facilities.”
He questioned how many appointment letters had actually been issued during the past nine-and-a-half years and alleged that recruitment drives for teachers, panchayat assistants, rozgar sevaks, ASHA and anganwadi workers, as well as PRD and police personnel, had faced problems.
Azad claimed there was a backlog of around 4.5 lakh to five lakh vacancies and questioned why these posts had remained vacant for years. He alleged that the government was making the announcements to influence voters ahead of the 2027 elections.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a fresh recruitment drive ahead of the polls. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently said more than one lakh youths would receive government jobs over the next six months. On 19 September, he distributed appointment letters to 818 candidates selected for various departmental posts.
Azad also questioned the government’s approach to teacher recruitment, particularly for B.Ed. and BTC candidates. He alleged that the government was relying on instructors and Shiksha Mitras instead of filling permanent teaching posts and criticised the payment of what he described as inadequate salaries.
“Today's educated youth want employment, yet they cannot find jobs; they are wandering around with their degrees in hand,” Azad said.
He further claimed that people in several settlements were being forced to migrate to other states in search of work, describing the employment situation as an “injustice”.
Azad’s remarks come as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with employment and recruitment likely to remain key issues in the campaign.
With IANS inputs