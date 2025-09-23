Even road before PM Modi’s residence pothole-ridden, claims Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, on Tuesday claimed that even the road in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi is riddled with potholes.

Speaking to reporters about the state of Bengaluru’s roads, Shivakumar said: “We are filling all potholes. It is raining, and nearly a thousand potholes are being filled every day in the city. I had gone to Delhi and travelled around the city. The media should see that roads there, including the one in front of the prime minister’s residence, are also full of potholes.”

Shivakumar questioned why potholes appeared if roads built during the BJP’s tenure had been of good quality: “This is not confined to Karnataka. If good-quality roads had been built back then, why would potholes appear now? They failed to do it, and now it seems elections are approaching.”