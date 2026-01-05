Every govt scheme in Haryana mired in irregularities: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Surjewala described a scenario so dire that a 74-year-old citizen, overwhelmed by the pervasive graft, reportedly petitioned the President for permission to seek euthanasia.

The Congress leader alleged that nearly every government scheme in Haryana has been tainted by irregularities, and accused the BJP of enabling the rise of multiple mafias—ranging from cheating and mining syndicates to networks involved in paper leaks and the spread of drugs.

Targeting chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and other BJP leaders, Surjewala claimed that repeated assurances of probity had proven hollow, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the daily brunt of mismanagement, malfeasance, and declining governance standards.

With PTI inputs