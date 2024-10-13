G.N. Saibaba dies at 57, CPI(M) holds Modi govt responsible

Former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba, acquitted in a UAPA case this year after being charged with having Maoist links, died at a state-run hospital on Saturday from post-operative complications.

The 57-year-old's death comes seven months after his acquittal, before which he had spent a decade in prison following his arrest in May 2014. In an interview with Scroll after his release, the professor-activist, who was differently abled and used a wheelchair, had said he was denied adequate medical care in jail.

He had been admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad for the last 20 days, and his death has evoked sharp criticism of the government from those who knew and admired him.

"Incarcerated by the Indian state on charges of being a Maoist sympathizer, Prof Saibaba, with 90 percent disabilities, spent close to a decade in prison, and was often kept under the harshest solitary confinement. It feels unreal, even unthinkable to exercise the past tense to write of you, comrade. You are a living flame. Your spirited fight, your strong will that did not shatter under the most cruel state oppression, your faith in the power of the working people--this will remain your indelible legacy," wrote Dr Meena Kandasamy on X.