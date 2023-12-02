Explaining the buzz around ‘poll rigging’ in Madhya Pradesh

The day before counting of votes on Sunday, all eyes are on the Madhya Pradesh bureaucracy and the Election Commission. Madhya Pradesh is the only state where Balaghat District District Collector went on record to state that he was not aware when or how the strongroom, where EVMs and postal ballots were stored, was opened

In a video posted by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on X, some people were seen opening postal ballot boxes and rearranging the ballot papers stored inside them. The District Collector had claimed that postal ballots were only being sorted ‘assembly constituency-wise’. The SDM assured that no tampering whatsoever was done with the postal ballots.

Madhya Pradesh BJP went to town with its fact-checking unit ridiculing the apprehensions raised by the former chief minister. Balaghat Collector. The BJP claimed no irregularity had been committed even as the DC issued a statement saying the strong room, created in the local tehsil office, was opened in the presence of authorised polling agents of political parties to segregate the incoming postal ballots.