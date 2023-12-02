Explaining the buzz around ‘poll rigging’ in Madhya Pradesh
The Election Commission, which reluctantly suspended Balaghat SDM Gopal Soni after complaints by the Congress, has not taken any action against the Balaghat DM, the chief electoral officer or the BJP
The day before counting of votes on Sunday, all eyes are on the Madhya Pradesh bureaucracy and the Election Commission. Madhya Pradesh is the only state where Balaghat District District Collector went on record to state that he was not aware when or how the strongroom, where EVMs and postal ballots were stored, was opened
In a video posted by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on X, some people were seen opening postal ballot boxes and rearranging the ballot papers stored inside them. The District Collector had claimed that postal ballots were only being sorted ‘assembly constituency-wise’. The SDM assured that no tampering whatsoever was done with the postal ballots.
Madhya Pradesh BJP went to town with its fact-checking unit ridiculing the apprehensions raised by the former chief minister. Balaghat Collector. The BJP claimed no irregularity had been committed even as the DC issued a statement saying the strong room, created in the local tehsil office, was opened in the presence of authorised polling agents of political parties to segregate the incoming postal ballots.
The ballots coming in through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETBPS) from various districts were segregated assembly-wise at 3 pm every day after opening the strong room, he had explained.
These statements would have been made with the knowledge and consent of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Anupam Rajan. Even after a formal complaint was lodged, these officials had claimed there were only a ‘procedural lapse’.
Following strong objections raised by the Congress and after a Congress delegation lodged a complaint in New Delhi at the Election Commission, an inquiry was ordered by the Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner.
Following the inquiry report, first the Tehsildar and then the SDM were ‘suspended’ by the EC. The Commission however has not acted against the Collector or the CEO. It has not come out with any explanation either on the role of the authorised observer of the Commission in whose presence the strongroom should have been opened. No explanation has come about the previous justifications given by the CEO and the District Collector either.
MP is the only one of the four states where counting is scheduled on Sunday, 3 December (counting in the predominantly Christian state of Mizoram has been postponed for Monday) in which BJP has been in power. With the RSS entrenched in the state and with the BJP in power for the past 18 years, a section of the bureaucracy is alleged to have been politicised.
MP is possibly the only state where a District Collector went on record to state at an official event that the BJP government in the state would not be dislodged for the next 25 years. This is also the state where a SP and DM of a district attended an RSS event, saluted the RSS flag and recited the official RSS prayer, pointed out veteran journalist and editor Dr Rakesh Pathak at a TV discussion. Indeed, this is the state where state government employees were encouraged by the BJP to attend RSS shakhas.
A minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was found guilty of violating provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act and was disqualified. But he obtained a stay and his petition in the Supreme Court has not been heard for the past five years.
This background explains the strong buzz about rigging triggered by a video message from Congress leader Kamalnath for Congress workers to remain vigilant on the counting day. BJP, buoyed by several Exit Polls predicting that the party is on its way to retain power in the state, has dismissed the apprehensions. Congress is merely preparing the ground for justifying its impending defeat, BJP leaders have said.
