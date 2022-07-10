Eye on Maharashtra: How long will Shinde play second fiddle to Fadnavis?

Devendra Fadnavis must be wondering at the unfairness of it all. He had worked very hard for almost three years to topple the MVA government and yet when he succeeded, he found himself stopped at the doors to the chief minister’s office; while someone who was part of the conspiracy to deny him the job in 2019 is now, technically, his boss.

I say technically because the Constitution has no provision for a deputy chief minister. Secondly, he seems quite as discontented as ever, despite his smug assertion that theirs is indeed an ‘ED’ government. Besides the brazenness, being reduced to back seat driving cannot be palatable to him.

Eknath Shinde till now has signed on the dotted lines to revive several pet projects of the earlier government headed by Fadnavis. This includes the controversial Metro depot at Aarey, but one wonders how long the new chief minister will be content to play second fiddle to his own second fiddle.

People had a glimpse of what the future holds when Fadnavis snatched the mike away from Shinde to answer a question addressed to the CM at a press conference. Shinde looked quite out of sorts, his head swaying between Fadnavis and the reporter and he could not have been pleased with social media comments about how he had been made to look too stupid to understand or answer a plain question that needed no great thought before answering.

In the Assembly, when Fadnavis seemed all set to hog the limelight, Shinde seemed rather edged out and was overheard asking Fadnavis if he could stand and make his own address to the House. “Of course!” said Fadnavis and ceded the mike to Shinde. But I am wondering if the chief minister was actually meekly seeking permission, as most observers believe, or if he was being sarcastic. Either way, the optics in both instances didn’t bode well for the new government or their relationship.