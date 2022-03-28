Eye on Maharashtra: It’s Shivaji vs Aurangzeb in coming civic polls

Devendra Fadnavis and his BJP partymen are fond of describing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a vehicle with just three tyres. But then Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and BalasahebThorat are quite comfortable with that description.

For while the BJP these days is obsessed with Bulgari glasses, Gucci shoes, multi-crore luxury jets and Maybach Mercedeses as official cars, the MVA is not looking down its nose at three-wheeler which is the ubiquitous common man’s vehicle in Mumbai (and elsewhere in the country). It should actually be the logo of the MVA government in Maharashtra, for it cruises along with one wheel in the lead (is that the Shiv Sena or the NCP,I wonder?) while the other two tyres offer steady and comfortable support and the engine is somewhere in between the three. Quite how the MVA has been working for the past two-and-a-half years, skimming the potholes, weathering the bumps, not insulating itself in luxury and being pretty affordable as a common man’s transport.

But now the All India Majis-eIttehadul Muslimeen has set a cat among the pigeons by saying the MVA needs a fourth tyre for its “car” to make its ride comfortable and that it is willing to be that steadying tyre. The reactions from both ends of the spectrum have been instantaneous and not quite savoury to the AIMIM.

The party’s sole MP from Maharashtra Imtiaz Jaleel is said to have sent feelers to Sharad Pawar through a minister who had visited him to condole the death of his mother. The NCP straight away rejected the suggestion saying they do not mixpolitics with the personal and virtually held Jaleel a liar for saying that a condolence visit had turned into political parleys.

But it was the Shiv Sena’s sharp reaction that bushed the AIMIM out of its new found hopes. The reference to a fourth tyre not only brought forth the comment that the AIMIM has been acting as the BJP’s “stepney” bothin Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (the Congress and NCP had earlier called it the BJP’s ‘B’ team) but Sanjay Raut, chief spokesperson of the party, went a step further to say they do not do deals with those who worship Aurangzeb and bow before the grave of a man who had imprisoned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and would have killedhim had the latter not escaped in the nick of time.

So, it is now Shivaji versus Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, the classic battlelines that will be very difficult to overcome as the Shiv Sena once again redefines its Hindutva without compromising its new-found secularism.