Eye on Maharashtra: Uddhav one up with barb on caretaker opposition

I wonder at times if Devendra Fadnavis realises he is fighting a losing battle against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Last week, at an event to mark his father Bal Thackeray’s 94th birthday, Uddhav launched a blistering attack on BJP’s ‘power-hungry Hindutva politics’ and said, “BJP used Hindutva only to gain power and we rotted under them. I will soon step out and tour Maharashtra and show all those who are worried about my health what the true power of saffron is like. This caretaker opposition will soon self-destruct.”

It was a multi-layered attack. Uddhav Thackeray has long been attempting to reinvent the Shiv Sena without losing its twin essences of the Marathi manoos and Hindutva. Even in its alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, it is clear the Sena retains its core voter base of the Marathi manoos. But from an earlier apology in the Maharashtra Assembly for his party mixing religion with politics and his post-Maha Vikas Aghadi visit to Ayodhya and donation of Rs one crore to the temple, it remains to be seen if he is able to reinvent the Shiv Sena’s Hindutva in the mould of what most liberal secular Hindus might find credible and more acceptable– being devout Hindu without wishing to lynch or rid the nation of Muslims.

That is something that neither Fadnavis nor Narendra Modi nor even the RSS is likely to fathom. For, unlike them, Bal Thackeray’s shift to Hindutva in the early 1980s was born out of a shrewd assessment of the shift in the political mood of the nation rather than any ideological conviction. By most accounts, there is a subtle and as yet not very discernible shift in the mood of Hindus again, with the OBCs setting themselves apart from the exploitative upper castes who make no bones about their wish for a return to the old social order.

Many conservative Hindus are by now sick and tired of their lives being reduced to binaries of Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan, halal-jhatka, shamshan-kabristan, Mandir-Masjid, Diwali-Eid and other such futile distinctions that do not add any value to their existence.