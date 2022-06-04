Eye on Maharashtra: What a game of chess it was and what a win for Uddhav Thackeray

Just when I was beginning to believe that I had seen it all in Maharashtra and Indian politics, it was breathtaking to see Uddhav Thackeray checkmating BJP and putting Devendra Fadnavis in his place in the anticipated use of the Shiv Sena to have Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Sambhaji Raje, one of the two 13th direct descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji, had been a BJP Rajya Sabha MP. With the end of his sixyear term he announced that he would this time be contesting for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent candidate. He expected support from both Shiv Sena and the NCP.

The grapevine, however, maintains that after winning a seat in the Rajya Sabha with Shiv Sena-NCP support (BJP had to accommodate too many loyalists), he would have joined the Union cabinet of PM Modi. It would have left Uddav Thackeray with egg on his face and would have been hailed as yet another master stroke by the BJP. Even if the MVA survived the betrayal, it would have become a laughing stock among its rivals (read Devendra Fadnavis and his cohorts).

Thackeray sensed or was briefed about the possibility. He therefore offered to support Sambhaji Raje if he joined the Shiv Sena or tied the ‘Shiv Vandhan’, a sacred thread, on his wrist so as to cement their brotherly ties. Since the threads are tied in a Shiv temple, it would have been a public affair and helped Shiv Sena varnish its Hindu credentials. It would have also made it embarrassing for Sambhaji Raje to switch sides. As a result, Sambhaji and BJP (read Devendra Fadnavis) are the ones who are left with egg on their face. Poor Sambhaji has missed the bus.