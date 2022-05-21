Eye on Maharashtra: Will Mr. Fadnavis grow up, please?

Devendra Fadnavis is a graduate from the Government Law College in Nagpur; or so he claims. That nstitution has produced several legal eagles like Harish Salve, Shashank Manohar, his equally illustrious father V R Manohar, former advocate general of Maharashtra Arvind Bobde, his son Sharad Bobde who was chief justice of India and SreehariAney, another advocate general of Maharashtra, among others.

But though I have had personal interactions with most of them,and differences with a few, I could never fault them for their language. Vidarbhaites are known for being mercurial and sometimes the gloves do come off. But never has a public figure from Nagpur been heard to use the kind of uncouth language that Fadnavis did recently.

Combined with the intemperate language being used by Maharashtra governor Bhagatsingh Koshiyari for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray – whose father Bal Thackeray was the original user of robust language but was never as bad as Fadnavis’s – as well as the tweets against Sharad Pawar that appeared last week from BJP handlers, the language used by Fadnavissullied the political waters in Maharashtra.

The gutter language that civilised people would never use and which seems to be BJP’s gift to Indian politics, may have been inspired by Narendra Modi, who had called Sonia Gandhi a Jersey cow and Sunanda Tharoor as Shashi Tharoor’s 50 Crore girlfriend. But while Modi has restrained himself in recent years, Fadnavis got carried away recently and screamed that even dogs would not want to pee on the grave of Moghul emperor Aurangzeb.