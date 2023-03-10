Fact finding team of CPI-M, CPI, Cong in Tripura to look into post-poll violence

An eight-member delegation comprising leaders of the CPI(M), the CPI and the Congress arrived at Agartala on Friday on a fact-finding mission to take stock of the post-poll violence in Tripura.

The team is expected to stay in the state till March 12 after which it will submit a report and the issue will be raised in Parliament which convenes from March 13, CPI MP Binoy Viswam had tweeted on Thursday..

Senior CPI(M) leader of the state, Pabitra Kar, said the delegation will be split into three teams for visiting the affected districts of West Tripura, Sepahijala and Khowai.

As many as 1,200 incidents of post violence were reported in the state ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on March 2, Kar claimed.

“The exact number of injured as well as the extent of damage could not be ascertained because countless incidents took place since the announcement of election results. A process has already been initiated to compile an authentic report on the post-poll violence”, Kar said.