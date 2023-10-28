'Fadnavis will never return': Opposition leaders poke fun at Dy CM

Something is not quite right with the state of the Maharashtra BJP. They unnecessarily put Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to embarrasment by putting up a video and after ridicule on Marathi social media swiftly withdrawing it, making the whole fiasco even worse.

The video proclaimed Fadnavis as saying, “Mee Punha Yein” (I will return) – as chief minister of Maharashtra. But that was a refrain that Fadnavis sang over and over again in 2014 when the BJP's victory at the centre made him almost certain that he too would storm back to the chief minister’s office as Narendra Modi had done to the PMO.

But, sadly, that did not happen. Not only did the BJP get far lesser numbers in the State Assembly in 2019, despite an alliance with the Shiv Sena that had not existed during the 2014 elections but the Sena then broke from the BJP and formed the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party which went ahead to run the government for more than two years while Fadnavis languished in the wilderness.

Even after breaking up the Shiv Sena and regaining the government, Fadnavis could still not make it back to the chief minister’s office but had to be content to play the role of Eknath Shinde’s deputy.

Fadnavis is not a very loved leader even in the state BJP whose senior leaders believe he was just in the right place at the right time to become CM in 2014, having been made the state BJP president when no one else wanted that job in 2012. But once he gained office he began to cut down all his senior state party leaders to size so that he would be left with no competition.