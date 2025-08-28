Faizabad's historic Dilkusha Kothi to become ‘Saket Sadan’: Yogi govt move sparks row

Once a majestic residence of the nawabs of Awadh, Dilkusha Kothi in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad — built in 1752 by Shuja-ud-Daula — is now at the centre of a political row. In fact, two Dilkusha Kothis were built by the nawabs of Awadh — one in Faizabad (now Ayodhya) and another in Lucknow.

The Yogi Adityanath government is transforming the heritage structure located in Faizabad into Saket Sadan, a museum for Hindu pilgrims, where statues of Hindu gods and goddesses will be displayed.

The project, reportedly 60 per cent complete, is being dressed up as part of the state’s larger plan to develop Ayodhya as a religious tourism hub. But the move has triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition, which sees it as an attempt to erase the city’s composite history.

Shuja-ud-Daula, the third nawab of Awadh, is credited with shaping Faizabad into a thriving centre of trade, culture and architecture. Under his reign, the city saw the construction of gardens, palaces, forts and tombs. Historians note that French advisor Colonel Antoine Polier contributed to Dilkusha Kothi’s design. Even the city’s name, Faizabad, derives from the word 'faiz' — meaning blessings or benefits — reflecting its prosperous past.