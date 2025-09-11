SC to weigh Kangana’s plea on farmers’ protest defamation row on 12 Sept

The Supreme Court is set to hear on 12 September actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s plea challenging a defamation case filed against her for remarks made during the 2020–21 farmer protests. A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will take up the matter.

The case stems from a retweet by Ranaut in which she commented on a protester, allegedly mistaking 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur from Punjab’s Bathinda district for Bilkis Bano, the Shaheen Bagh activist featured in Time magazine. Kaur filed a complaint in January 2021, alleging that the tweet carried “false and defamatory imputations,” damaging her reputation and honour.

The Bathinda magistrate summoned Ranaut in February 2022 under Sections 499 and 500 of the now-repealed IPC after recording preliminary evidence. Ranaut later sought to quash the proceedings under Section 482 CrPC, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed her plea on 1 August.