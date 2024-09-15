Farooq Abdullah hits back at PM Modi, says he is misleading people

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday, 15 September, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "misleading" the nation by claiming that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will rise again if the National Conference-Congress alliance came to power in the Union territory.

"I want to ask the PM that their government has been ruling for the past five years since the abrogation of Article 370. They used to say that Article 370 is responsible for terrorism here but today there is no Article 370. Where did this terrorism come from?" the NC leader said.

"Where are these guns coming from which are killing civilians and martyring the soldiers. Today, it is not our government. Let him answer this," Abdullah told reporters while campaigning for party candidate Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal assembly segment.

His remarks came a day after PM Modi cautioned the people against bringing the NC, Congress and the PDP back to power, alleging their policies had prepared the ground for terrorism, stifled young leadership and "hollowed out" J&K.

The former chief minister said the prime minister should know that when he points an accusing finger at others, three fingers are pointing at him.