Fear of ‘police raj': Why BJP's Samrat Chaudhary has Bihar's home portfolio
Former Bihar DGP Abhayanand says chief minister’s authority over policing will now be significantly reduced
In a departure from decades of political convention in Bihar, the home department — long held by the chief minister — has been allocated to the BJP in the newly formed Nitish Kumar government.
Deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP’s face in the coalition, has taken charge of the portfolio that controls the state police.
Those familiar with Bihar’s political history point out that the chief minister’s office has almost always retained the home portfolio. The only known exception dates back to late 1960s, when RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary’s father Ramanand Tiwary briefly served as home minister.
The decision has triggered intense political debate, particularly because Chaudhary has faced criminal and corruption allegations in the past. It is worth recalling here that Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has alleged that Choudhary was an accused in Tarapur Case No. 44/1995, which pertained to the killing of six people.
Kishor claimed that, according to court records, Chaudhary was released from jail on grounds that he was a minor at the time — a claim he said contradicts documents submitted by Chaudhary during the 2020 Assembly elections, which mentions his age as 26 that year.
For many, the move signifies a clear shift in the balance of power within the NDA government. The BJP, with 89 MLAs, is the single-largest party in the Assembly. Political observers say the allocation is an unmistakable indication of Nitish Kumar’s weakened position and the BJP's growing influence in the NDA. Many even believe the decision was taken by Union home minister Amit Shah.
The development has also sparked speculation on whether Bihar will now see a 'Yogi Adityanath-style' policing model — marked by aggressive crackdowns and police encounters without any legal process.
The move fits the BJP’s long-standing narrative on improving law and order, with several party leaders calling the police force in Bihar “deeply corrupt” and in need of cleansing.
However, the change has stirred unease among sections of civil society. Some fear the possibility of communal tensions being engineered to consolidate the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) — a 36 per cent vote bloc that has largely stood by Nitish.
Concerns resurfaced after Assam minister Ashok Singhal posted a controversial message on X: “Bihar approves Gobi farming,” alongside an image of cauliflower fields — an apparent reference to the 1989 Bhagalpur riots, when more than 100 Muslims were allegedly killed and buried in fields later planted with cauliflower.
Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Gaurav Gogoi and TMC MP Saket Gokhale criticised the post, calling it a “new low in political discourse”.
Singhvi also took aim at the Bihar cabinet formation, saying on X: “Make no mistake — Bihar’s new cabinet is essentially a BJP cabinet. All important portfolios are in the BJP’s hands. Nitish’s deal is clear: you let me remain Chief Minister, and you may take as many crucial departments as you want.”
Speaking to BBC News Hindi, former Bihar DGP Abhayanand said the chief minister’s authority over policing will now be significantly reduced. “Only when there is a dispute between the home secretary and home minister will the matter reach the chief minister. From now on, decisions will rest with Samrat Chaudhary. Nitish Kumar will no longer be in a position to intervene,” he said.
While JD(U) leaders attempted to downplay the controversy, the transfer of the home department is widely seen as a decisive shift in power toward the BJP, marking a new phase in Bihar’s coalition politics.
