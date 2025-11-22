Fear of ‘police raj': Why BJP's Samrat Chaudhary has Bihar's home portfolio

In a departure from decades of political convention in Bihar, the home department — long held by the chief minister — has been allocated to the BJP in the newly formed Nitish Kumar government.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP’s face in the coalition, has taken charge of the portfolio that controls the state police.

Those familiar with Bihar’s political history point out that the chief minister’s office has almost always retained the home portfolio. The only known exception dates back to late 1960s, when RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary’s father Ramanand Tiwary briefly served as home minister.

The decision has triggered intense political debate, particularly because Chaudhary has faced criminal and corruption allegations in the past. It is worth recalling here that Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor has alleged that Choudhary was an accused in Tarapur Case No. 44/1995, which pertained to the killing of six people.

Kishor claimed that, according to court records, Chaudhary was released from jail on grounds that he was a minor at the time — a claim he said contradicts documents submitted by Chaudhary during the 2020 Assembly elections, which mentions his age as 26 that year.

For many, the move signifies a clear shift in the balance of power within the NDA government. The BJP, with 89 MLAs, is the single-largest party in the Assembly. Political observers say the allocation is an unmistakable indication of Nitish Kumar’s weakened position and the BJP's growing influence in the NDA. Many even believe the decision was taken by Union home minister Amit Shah.