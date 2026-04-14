Fearing defeat, BJP delaying panchayat polls in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
Congress leader raises concerns over postponement of local body polls despite court directions
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government in Rajasthan of deliberately delaying panchayat elections, alleging that the ruling party fears an electoral setback.
Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader raised concerns over the postponement of local body polls despite court directions. “The ruling party fears an electoral defeat. Therefore, it is deliberately delaying the local body elections,” he said.
Pilot alleged that the state government was disregarding both judicial directives and public interest. “Despite a deadline of April 15 given by the high court, attempts are being made to delay the elections on one pretext or another,” he said.
He also flagged the impact on rural livelihoods, claiming that work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has come to a halt, causing hardship to people in rural areas.
On the issue of women’s reservation, Pilot reiterated the Congress party’s long-standing support. He noted that the party had introduced a bill during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. “We support reservation for women, but due process must be followed,” he said.
Targeting the BJP government further, Pilot alleged that it has failed to prioritise governance. “The government is not paying adequate attention to law and order or public welfare,” he added.
With PTI inputs
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