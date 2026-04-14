Fearing defeat, BJP delaying panchayat polls in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government in Rajasthan of deliberately delaying panchayat elections, alleging that the ruling party fears an electoral setback.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader raised concerns over the postponement of local body polls despite court directions. “The ruling party fears an electoral defeat. Therefore, it is deliberately delaying the local body elections,” he said.

Pilot alleged that the state government was disregarding both judicial directives and public interest. “Despite a deadline of April 15 given by the high court, attempts are being made to delay the elections on one pretext or another,” he said.