Feud in BJP Darjeeling unit over choice of ‘outsider’ for Lok Sabha 2024 polls

Internal rumblings within the BJP over the issue of an “outsider” candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls seem to be taking a serious turn with Kurseong BJP legislator Bishnu Prasad Sharma threatening to field an independent candidate if the party fields an “outsider” in 2024 again.

“We have been electing outsiders for a quarter of a century. First, it was from the Congress and then it was the BJP. But none of them have addressed the real problems in the hills. They get elected and then forget the promises made by them.

“We cannot be mute spectators in the matter any more. If this time, my party fields a ‘son of the hills’ as a candidate I will go all out to get him elected. But if again an ‘outsider’ is fielded, I will be forced to nominate anyone within the party as an independent candidate,” Sharma said on Thursday.