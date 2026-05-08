Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty quits politics after Trinamool’s Bengal poll defeat

Bengali filmmaker and former Trinamool Congress legislator Raj Chakrabarty has announced his decision to step away from politics following the party’s defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Chakrabarty, who represented the Barrackpore Assembly constituency in North 24-Parganas district from 2021 to 2026, lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and senior Calcutta High Court lawyer Kaustav Bagchi by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.

The director shared his decision through a social media post, stating that his journey in politics had come to an end and that he would now devote his attention entirely to filmmaking.

“Whenever I was given any responsibility in life, I tried to fulfil it with honesty and dedication,” Chakrabarty wrote, adding that he had attempted to serve people sincerely during his tenure as an elected representative.

Reflecting on his transition from cinema to politics, he said he entered public life in 2021 after receiving the opportunity to serve people through electoral politics, but that chapter had now concluded.

Chakrabarty is known for directing several successful Bengali films and popular OTT productions, including the “Proloy” series.