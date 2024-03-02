Films, politics, propaganda: Andhra Pradesh's tryst with elections

Not all films on politics are propaganda films. Deeply political films made in the 1950s and 1960s dwelt on the rich–poor divide, patriotism and the Nehruvian vision of pacifism and nationbuilding.

Comparatively recent Hindi films like Rang De Basanti, PK and Lage Raho Munna Bhai encouraged reflection on the frustration of the youth, the sway of superstition, and the relevance of Gandhi.

Of late, however, the production of political films appears to have been both politicised and weaponised to spread right wing propaganda. Films like Emergency, Article 370, The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, Bastar Files, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Manikarnika and Samrat Prithviraj blatantly promote personality cults, harangue the Opposition, distort history, spread disinformation and foment hatred against entire communities.

These films are increasingly driving a particular political narrative. The links between Bollywood and the Hindu majoritarian project of the BJP are evident in The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, two films where conscience surrendered to political interest without a fight.

Apart from raising questions of accuracy, they demonise Muslims and inflame religious tensions in an already polarised society. While the former portrayed the plight of Kashmiri Pandits fleeing a separatist insurgency that targeted them in the 1990s, the latter showed Hindu women from Kerala being coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State. Both were classic examples of peddling the Hindutva agenda through hype and hate.

Uri: The Surgical Strike glorifies a government that has milked the sacrifices of soldiers for political leverage. Revisionist historicals like Tanhaji, Manikarnika and Samrat Prithviraj hark back to mythology and India’s supposedly supremacist past. A biopic on RSS founder K.B Hedgewar is in the pipeline.