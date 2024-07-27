Five minutes, seven, or full time? Why Mamata walked out of NITI Aayog meet

Mamata Banerjee, the only chief minister of an opposition-ruled state to attend the ninth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog in Delhi on Saturday, walked out and declared before the media that she had come out "boycotting the meeting".

She went on to claim that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak, and that chief ministers of Assam, Goa and Chhattisgarh also spoke for 10-12 minutes each. She was, however, stopped from speaking after just five minutes, which was unfair, she said. She also reiterated that NITI Aayog was useless, had done nothing, and should be scrapped and the Planning Commission revived.

Responding to an X post by Congress MP and communications head Jairam Ramesh, saying the treatment meted out to Banerjee was not acceptable, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded with: “Jairam, you were not even present! She spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly not for CM, WB.

"Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood. I was happy she attended. Was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy.”