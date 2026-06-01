‘Follow rajdharma, resign’: Congress targets Pradhan over CBSE row

The Congress on Monday intensified its offensive against the Centre over the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and alleging serious irregularities in the awarding and oversight of the digital evaluation system.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of shielding Coempt, the company responsible for the OSM process, after reports suggested that the CBSE had acknowledged vulnerabilities in the system following complaints from students.

"After denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On-Screen Marking system for weeks, the CBSE has finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised. But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT? Not much," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader alleged that the CBSE had diluted its own powers to blacklist underperforming vendors before awarding the contract.

"In its August 2025 RFP, the CBSE retained the power to blacklist vendors who failed to deliver effectively. A corrigendum issued a month later removed that provision. This is an inexplicable, government-backed attempt to save COEMPT, and it began even before COEMPT got the contract officially," he claimed.