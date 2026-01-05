Forced hugs, Donald Trump praise haven’t helped: Congress attacks govt

The Congress on Monday sharpened its attack on the government, mocking what it described as years of carefully choreographed bonhomie with US President Donald Trump after his latest warning that Washington could raise tariffs on India “very quickly”.

Reacting to Trump’s remarks on India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, the Opposition said the spectacle of “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi” events, the much-publicised embraces, and effusive social media praise for the American leader had yielded little diplomatic dividend.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister’s “good friend in the White House” was once again blowing hot and cold. Trump, he noted, had renewed threats of higher tariffs on Indian imports if New Delhi did not curb its oil trade with Moscow. “All those grand events, all those (forced) hugs, and all those glowing posts hailing the US president have done very little good,” Ramesh wrote.