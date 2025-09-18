Form 7 misused to mass-delete voters before 2023 polls: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday, 18 September, accused the previous BJP government of orchestrating large-scale voter deletions ahead of the May 2023 assembly polls by misusing Form 7, the application used to seek removal of names from electoral rolls.

His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, alleged that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted — citing Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency as an example. Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Aland alone, 6,018 deletions were attempted, of which 5,994 were fraudulent.

“Strong Congress booths, especially those with Dalit and minority voters, were targeted,” he alleged.