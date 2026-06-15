From obscurity to national spotlight: How NCPI emerged as Bengal's most talked-about political party
A little-known party with no electoral success has suddenly emerged as a parliamentary force after 20 rebel MPs announced their decision to join it
Until Sunday evening, few people outside a handful of political circles had even heard of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Today, it finds itself at the centre of one of the most dramatic political developments in recent Indian politics after twenty rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament announced that they were joining the little-known party.
The sudden move has transformed the NCPI from an obscure registered political outfit into a party with a sizeable parliamentary presence almost overnight. What makes the story even more extraordinary is that several NCPI leaders claim they had no prior knowledge that senior TMC MPs were planning to join them.
“We had no information that the disgruntled Trinamool MPs would join our party. We are also bewildered by the unfolding events and are keeping a close watch on the situation,” said Titas Bhattacharya, general secretary of the NCPI's state youth wing.
The NCPI was registered as a political party in 2022 and is currently listed by the Election Commission of India as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP).
Its registered headquarters is located in Hatgacha, Sankrail, in Howrah district. The modest office, housed in a green building named Jago Vishwa, has suddenly become one of the most closely watched political addresses in the country.
Until recently, the party's electoral record was modest. During the 2023 Tripura Assembly election, the NCPI contested two constituencies—Chawmanu and Kailashahar—but secured only 822 votes in total, representing approximately 0.03 per cent of the vote share.
The party also fielded candidates in the 2023 West Bengal panchayat elections but failed to secure any major victories.
Yet, within a matter of hours, the NCPI has gone from winning hundreds of votes to gaining the support of twenty sitting Members of Parliament.
The origins of the party have become a subject of considerable debate.
Documents submitted to the Election Commission show that lawyer Shiuli Kundu holds the position of party treasurer. For years, Shiuli and her husband Uttiya Kundu operated social welfare activities from the same Sankrail address that now serves as the NCPI's headquarters.
Shiuli Kundu has publicly stated that she was one of the founders of the party.
“I established the party in 2022. The party was formed in Sankrail, Howrah,” she said.
According to Shiuli, she served as the founder-president, while Saikat Das became the general secretary. Her husband Uttiya Kundu was also actively involved in the organisation.
However, current NCPI leaders dispute suggestions that the party was founded by a single individual.
Titas Bhattacharya insisted, “This is our party. There isn't just one founder; we have several founding members.”
Another founding member, Shantanu Dey, echoed that view.
“We were the ones who created this party. I learned yesterday that several prominent politicians have joined us. We welcome them wholeheartedly,” he said.
Shiuli resigned from the party roughly a month ago, citing personal reasons and commitments related to her legal practice and social work. Nevertheless, she expressed satisfaction at the party's sudden rise.
“It feels good to hear that the party is reaching such a significant level,” she remarked.
The NCPI's roots lie not in traditional electoral politics but in social activism.
For nearly five years, a voluntary organisation operated from the Sankrail office, carrying out welfare programmes related to healthcare, livelihoods and social development.
Local residents say the organisation initially functioned solely as a social service group. Over time, however, political activity began to grow alongside the welfare work.
The immediate reason for the NCPI's sudden prominence is the decision by twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs to merge with the party.
Among those reported to have joined are senior leaders including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee and several other MPs.
The rebels argue that their move is both political and strategic.
Under India's anti-defection laws, legislators face legal complications if they simply break away from their original party. By merging with an existing registered political party, the MPs believe they can strengthen their legal position while retaining their parliamentary seats.
Political observers say this was a key factor behind the decision to join the NCPI rather than attempt to form an entirely new parliamentary group.
The rebels have also made it clear that they intend to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.
After meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told reporters, “We met the Speaker and requested separate seating arrangements for us in the Lok Sabha. We have formally informed him that we are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party.”
She added, “From now on, we will work together as part of the NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”
The decision to join the NCPI offers several potential advantages for the rebel MPs.
First, it provides them with an established political platform rather than forcing them to create a new party from scratch. Second, it may strengthen their legal defence against anti-defection challenges because they are merging with an already registered political party.
Third, the move allows them to maintain a distinct political identity while continuing to support the NDA government in Parliament. Finally, the NCPI's status as a separate political entity gives the MPs organisational flexibility as they prepare for future political battles in West Bengal.
Remarkably, several senior NCPI figures appeared as surprised as everyone else.
Shantanu Dey initially expressed reservations about the merger.
“I was not informed about the development. Had I known, I would have opposed it,” he said on Sunday.
However, he later changed his position.
“The founding members of the party said that ours is a small party. So, if they want to join, it would be a good thing. We will work together within the NDA,” he said.
The party's newly launched social media pages welcomed the rebel MPs and claimed that, with twenty Lok Sabha members, it had become the largest political force from West Bengal in Parliament.
Party leaders say their future political focus will be on West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.
Sources in political circles suggest that many NCPI members have links to the Matua community and that some founders and supporters were previously associated with senior politician Mukul Roy.