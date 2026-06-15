From obscurity to national spotlight: How NCPI emerged as Bengal's most talked-about political party

Until Sunday evening, few people outside a handful of political circles had even heard of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Today, it finds itself at the centre of one of the most dramatic political developments in recent Indian politics after twenty rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament announced that they were joining the little-known party.

The sudden move has transformed the NCPI from an obscure registered political outfit into a party with a sizeable parliamentary presence almost overnight. What makes the story even more extraordinary is that several NCPI leaders claim they had no prior knowledge that senior TMC MPs were planning to join them.

“We had no information that the disgruntled Trinamool MPs would join our party. We are also bewildered by the unfolding events and are keeping a close watch on the situation,” said Titas Bhattacharya, general secretary of the NCPI's state youth wing.

The NCPI was registered as a political party in 2022 and is currently listed by the Election Commission of India as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP).

Its registered headquarters is located in Hatgacha, Sankrail, in Howrah district. The modest office, housed in a green building named Jago Vishwa, has suddenly become one of the most closely watched political addresses in the country.

Until recently, the party's electoral record was modest. During the 2023 Tripura Assembly election, the NCPI contested two constituencies—Chawmanu and Kailashahar—but secured only 822 votes in total, representing approximately 0.03 per cent of the vote share.

The party also fielded candidates in the 2023 West Bengal panchayat elections but failed to secure any major victories.

Yet, within a matter of hours, the NCPI has gone from winning hundreds of votes to gaining the support of twenty sitting Members of Parliament.

The origins of the party have become a subject of considerable debate.

Documents submitted to the Election Commission show that lawyer Shiuli Kundu holds the position of party treasurer. For years, Shiuli and her husband Uttiya Kundu operated social welfare activities from the same Sankrail address that now serves as the NCPI's headquarters.

Shiuli Kundu has publicly stated that she was one of the founders of the party.

“I established the party in 2022. The party was formed in Sankrail, Howrah,” she said.

According to Shiuli, she served as the founder-president, while Saikat Das became the general secretary. Her husband Uttiya Kundu was also actively involved in the organisation.

However, current NCPI leaders dispute suggestions that the party was founded by a single individual.

Titas Bhattacharya insisted, “This is our party. There isn't just one founder; we have several founding members.”

Another founding member, Shantanu Dey, echoed that view.

“We were the ones who created this party. I learned yesterday that several prominent politicians have joined us. We welcome them wholeheartedly,” he said.

Shiuli resigned from the party roughly a month ago, citing personal reasons and commitments related to her legal practice and social work. Nevertheless, she expressed satisfaction at the party's sudden rise.

“It feels good to hear that the party is reaching such a significant level,” she remarked.

The NCPI's roots lie not in traditional electoral politics but in social activism.